Non-Binding Offer For Qatar Steel's Stake In Foulath Holding


10/10/2024 4:49:20 AM

Doha: Industries Qatar (“IQ” or“the Group”; QE Ticker: IQCD), announces that its steel segment associate, Foulath Holding B.S.C. (Foulath), has received a non-binding offer for the Acquisition of 100 percent of its share capital. Foulath, based in Bahrain, is 25 percent owned by Qatar Steel Company Q.P.S.C. (Qatar Steel), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IQ.
The offer is subject to further due diligence and further details will be disclosed upon completion of the process.
Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C. was incorporated as a Qatari joint stock company on April 19, 2003.
The operations of the subsidiary and joint ventures remain independently managed by their respective management teams.

