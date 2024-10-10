Vivo Unveils V40 Lite With Stunning Titanium Silver Finish And AI-Powered Aura Light

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

vivo has just launched V40 Lite 5G, the latest addition to its V40 series, crafted to deliver an experience centered around sophisticated design and lasting durability.

V40 Lite 5G stands out with its Titanium Silver finish, featuring the exclusive Diamond Starry Texture. The Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera, available in all color options, including Dynamic Black and Dreamy Violet, enhances the phone's modern look. With a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Metallic High-Gloss Frame, and a slim body that's just 7.79 mm thick, V40 Lite 5G combines style with comfort.

Built to meet the demands of a busy life, V40 Lite 5G is equipped with 80W FlashCharge for rapid charging. In addition, its 5000 mAh battery features 4-year battery health, ensuring reliable performance over time. The phone's IP64 Dust and Water Resistance adds another layer of reliability, ensuring it can withstand everyday challenges, while the Wet-Hand Touch technology ensures the phone remains responsive even when touched with wet fingers, allowing users to stay connected in any situation.

The V40 Lite 5G delivers enhanced performance with its Memory Booster, which includes Extended RAM, RAM Saver, and App Retainer. It supports up to 12 GB of Extended RAM, enabling smooth multi-app switching and quick app restoration. Memory usage is optimized, saving up to 600 MB of space while ensuring trusted apps are always ready to resume. With storage expandable up to 1 TB, users can store more apps, videos, and files without compromising performance, ensuring a seamless experience throughout.

For users who enjoy capturing life's moments, V40 Lite 5G is equipped with a 32 MP Portrait Camera, an 8 MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, a 50 MP Main Camera and vivo's advanced AI Aura Light system. The 8 MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle Camera supports 120° ultra wide-angle shooting, perfect for capturing panoramic scenes and group photos with ease. This innovative lighting system offers light that is 75 times softer and 8 times wider than a regular flash, ensuring even, studio-quality illumination for your photos. Advanced AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance, enabling users to effortlessly remove unwanted elements and enhance photo quality. Whether you're taking portraits in low light or group shots, V40 Lite 5G consistently delivers stunning results.

V40 Lite 5G is designed to provide an immersive experience with its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This display, combined with a high screen-to-body ratio and an ultra-slim design, offers a visually stunning experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 platform, the device delivers seamless performance at peak speeds of up to 2.2 GHz, built on a 4 nm process that ensures efficient power consumption. For a truly immersive experience, the 120 Hz AMOLED display is paired with Dual Stereo Speaker and Audio Booster technology, providing clear and powerful audio to complement the vivid visuals.

vivo V40 Lite 5G will is available now with a starting price of AED 1099.

About vivo

vivo creates products based on a design-driven value. It aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. vivo provides users a convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen, design-driven value, user orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation. vivo has an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones and sales network across 60 countries and 500 million users worldwide.

