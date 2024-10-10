7Th Doha Women Forum Attracts 300 Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Women Forum, a leading for empowering women across diverse fields, concluded its 7th edition on September 21, 2024, at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa.

The forum featured an engaging lineup of influential women leaders, entrepreneurs, luminaries, and thought leaders, discussing the critical role of women in building a more peaceful, secure, and inclusive world. With a record attendance of close to 300 participants this year, the forum showcased its growing impact and relevance in the community since it was first launched in 2015.

“The Doha Women Forum is more than just an annual event; it's a platform for connection, inspiration, and empowerment. By bringing together women from diverse backgrounds and stages of their journeys, we've created a unique space for networking, partnership, and discovering the abundant resources available for women in Qatar,” said the Forum founder Conchita Ponce.

In her opening keynote speech, renowned Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artist Dana Al Fardan emphasised the importance of investing in women for sustainable growth and diversification. She highlighted the unique qualities that women bring to the table, such as empathy, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Al Fardan emphasised that by embracing these feminine features, women can contribute significantly to the economic landscape and create a more balanced and harmonious society.

“Embodying our unique feminine features is sitting in the source of our power, which is our heart ... the scope of the heart is limitless, and this is the constructive force that allows us to see beyond the surface., to transform ideas into concrete matter,” She said.

As the Forum's guest speaker, renowned Lebanese celebrity entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian, shared her inspiring journey and lessons learned along her way. She shared insights on becoming a successful businesswoman, emphasising the transformative power of female role models. Mardinian also discussed the power of social media platforms for women's expression and the importance of perseverance in the face of setbacks. She encouraged attendees to stay true to themselves, understand their unique strengths, and define their own version of success.