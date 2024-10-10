HMC Orthopaedic Surgery Department Marks Graduation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Orthopaedic Surgery Department celebrated a graduation ceremony on September 28 at ITQAN Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre, followed by announcing the successful publication of their recent Orthopaedic Board and FRCS Examination: The Top 100 viva topics.

The graduation ceremony was attended by HMC's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of Communicable Centre, Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Head of the Orthopaedic Department, Dr. Mohamed Al Ateeq Al Dosari, and the Orthopaedics PD, Dr. Faisal Al Shammari.

It was a memorable event celebrating the achievements of the Orthopaedic Surgery's graduating residents and fellows and their dedication over the past years.

The ceremony brought together faculty, staff, colleagues and families to recognise their hard work and commitment to excellence.

Announced by Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari and Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, alongside Dr. Mohamed Al Dosari, the book titled, Orthopaedic Board and FRCS Examination: The Top 100 viva topics. was successfully published.

This book is designed specifically to meet the precise requirements of candidates preparing for the viva part of the FRCS, Orthopaedic Arab Board, and Qatari Board Examinations.

Content of this book has been meticulously presented in a reader-friendly format, facilitating effective revision, and it's entirely authored by eminent contributors who are FRCS/Arab board trainers and examiners, primarily from the Orthopaedic department at Hamad General Hospital, with the support and leadership of Dr. Mohamed Al Dosari.

Being the first of its' kind in the region, the book represents a valuable and essential resource for trainees seeking to pass board exams.

It also represents the testament of the Orthopaedic Surgery Department's commitment to academic excellence in this field.