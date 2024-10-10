THREE DOUBLES TEAMS QUALIFY FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (MONDAY 7 OCTOBER) - The WTA announced today the doubles teams of Sara Errani (ITA) & Jasmine Paolini (ITA), Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe (NZL) and Katerina Siniakova (CZE) & Taylor Townsend (USA) have qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh.

They are the third, fourth and fifth pairings to secure their participation after Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) & Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) and Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) & Elise Mertens (BEL) confirmed their qualification in September. Over half the doubles field is now set for the WTA Finals Riyadh, with three qualification places remaining on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals.

The WTA Finals Riyadh is a key element of the Saudi Tennis Federation’s plans to inspire growth and participation in tennis across Saudi and is the latest international sports event to take place in the country. This features as part of the WTA’s aims to grow the game worldwide and inspire a new generation of girls to take to the court, aligned with the Saudi Tennis Federation’s ambition to inspire one million into tennis by 2030.

Jasmine Paolini will debut at the WTA Finals, while Sara Errani returns, having competed in doubles from 2012-14 and qualified in singles in 2012 and 2013. The Italian duo won the WTA 500 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, finished as runners-up at Roland-Garros, and clinched gold in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

This season marks Gabriela Dabrowski’s sixth WTA Finals appearance, with her partner Erin Routliffe being the first New Zealand qualifier last year. They went undefeated in the 2023 group stages and won the WTA 250 Rothesay Open Nottingham. They also reached four finals at WTA 1000 events in Toronto, Miami, Eastbourne, and Wimbledon, where Erin Routliffe became the PIF WTA World No.1 in doubles.

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, who won Wimbledon in July, have qualified for the WTA Finals. Townsend debuts, while Siniakova makes her sixth consecutive appearance, having won in 2021 and finishing as runner-up in 2018 and 2022. The Czech-USA duo teamed up in May, reaching the quarterfinals in Rome, winning Wimbledon, and making the semifinals at the US Open.

The 2024 WTA Finals features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.





