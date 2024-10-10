UK refuses Macron’s demand for Israel weapons ban

(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary John Healey has firmly dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's recent appeal for Western nations to halt arms deliveries to Israel. Speaking in an interview with Sky News, Healey indicated that the United Kingdom operates under a different framework regarding arms supplies, suggesting that London would not align with Macron's initiative.



This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Hamas on southern Israel, which prompted a significant military response from Israel in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has heightened tensions between Israel and its neighboring Muslim countries, many of which have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Adding to the complexities of the situation, Israel has also engaged in a ground operation in Lebanon, while facing missile attacks from Iran.



In an interview broadcasted on French media over the weekend, Macron emphasized the need for Western nations to cease arms deliveries to Israel. He argued that a political solution is essential for resolving the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, warning that Lebanon risks becoming "a new Gaza" if the situation continues to escalate. Macron’s comments drew a strong reaction from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labeled the call a "disgrace" in a post on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that Israel would prevail regardless of Western support.



In response to Macron’s suggestions, Healey reiterated the United Kingdom's position, stating that the British government would not endorse a full arms embargo on Israel. He highlighted that the United Kingdom has established its own regulations governing weapons exports to the country, reinforcing the notion that the United Kingdom will maintain its current arms supply practices.



As the geopolitical landscape in the region continues to shift, the differing stances between France and the United Kingdom on military support for Israel underscore the complexities of international relations amid ongoing conflicts. The situation remains fluid, with implications for both regional stability and the broader international community's role in seeking a resolution to the crisis.

