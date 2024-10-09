Regeneris Boston Introduces Revolutionary 30-Minute Procedure To Reduce Cellulite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan Welter MD PhDBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Regeneris Boston , under the expert leadership of Dr. Ryan Welter MD, PhD, is proud to announce a groundbreaking medical advancement, the Regeneris CelutoneTM, that promises to reduce the appearance of cellulite in a simple 30-minute office procedure. This innovative treatment combines regenerative cellular therapy, minimally invasive lysis of fibrous bands responsible for cellulite, and preventative maintenance with a proprietary skin toning cream.What is Cellulite? Cellulite is a common condition affecting up to 80-90 percent of women where the skin appears dimpled or lumpy, typically affecting the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen. Cellulite occurs when fibrous bands pull down on the skin, creating uneven surfaces and pockets of fat leading to poor aesthetic appearance to the hips, thighs and gluteal areas.Dr. Welter and his team have harnessed the power of regenerative medicine to target and reduce cellulite at its core. Through breaking of the underlying fibrous bands that cause cellulite, patients can achieve smoother skin with minimal downtime. The procedure is designed to be quick, effective, and long-lasting, offering a novel solution for those struggling with cellulite."We are thrilled to offer this revolutionary treatment to our patients," said Dr. Welter. "Our approach not only provides immediate results but also supports long-term skin health and maintenance. This is a significant advancement in the field of aesthetic medicine, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our patients' lives."Key Features of the Regeneris CelutoneTM Procedure:.Targeted Regenerative Cellular Treatment: Utilizes the body's own regenerative cells and growth factors to enhance skin texture and appearance and promote dermal healing..Minimally Invasive Lysis of Fibrous Bands: Targets and breaks down the fibrous bands that cause cellulite, ensuring a smoother skin surface..Proprietary Skin Toning Cream: Developed by Dr. Welter and Regeneris Boston, this cream aids in maintaining the results and promotes ongoing skin health.Patients interested in learning more about this innovative procedure or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to visit or contact Regeneris Boston directly at 781-375-2246.About Regeneris Boston: Regeneris Boston is a cometic surgery and medical practice specializing in advanced regenerative treatments and aesthetic medicine. Led by Dr. Ryan Welter, MD, PhD, the clinic is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance patients' health and appearance.About Dr. Welter: Dr. Welter is a physician focusing on regenerative medicine technology and particularly in its ability to prolong lifespan and healthspan simultaneously. He has a Phd in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Oklahoma State University where he researched the effects of nitric oxide on electron transport complexes, and he has an extensive background in metabolic processes. After obtaining his doctorate in medicine, he carried out his residency at Brown University where he served as a clinical associate professor for many years. In 2011, he performed the first mesenchymal stem cell treatment for hair restoration and is known worldwide for the technique. He is a skilled cosmetic surgeon and an internationally renowned speaker on regenerative technologies. Find out more about Dr. Welter at .

