Life Time Announces 2025 Grand Prix Series Details

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New event lineup unveiled for the fourth edition of the Life Time Grand Prix; Application window to open on October 14

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and athletic event producer, has announced the structure for the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix. Entering its fourth edition, the Life Time Grand Prix is the premier professional off-road cycling series in the United States, drawing and fans from across the globe. The field size for 2025 will be comprised of 25 women and 25 men competing in six iconic off-road events. The athlete application window for the 2025 series will open on Monday, October 14.

Event Lineup

Life Time Grand Prix 2024 Photo (c) 2024 Taylor Chase

Continue Reading

The 2025 edition of the Life Time Grand Prix will be a best five of six competition. The series will kick off at the Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental on April 11th in Monterey, CA, and for the first time, this will be a gravel event. To round out the exhilarating series, the addition of the Life Time Little Sugar MTB, on October 12th in Bentonville, AR, will make for a quickfire double-header alongside the Life Time Big Sugar Gravel, which remains a mandatory, tie-breaker event.

The full lineup is as follows:

Friday, April 11th: Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel presented by Continental

Saturday, May 31st: Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200

Saturday, August 9th: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik

Saturday, September 13th: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival

Sunday, October 12th:

Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Saturday, October 18th: Life Time Big Sugar Grave

Selection Process

The field size for the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix will be made up of 25 women and 25 men. All riders looking to compete in the series must submit an application

between October 14th and 28th, 2024 in order to be considered. There will be no automatic athlete acceptance process.

22 men and 22 women will be selected for the initial series roster on Thursday, November 7th, with three men's and three women's wild card spots confirmed after the Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200 has concluded on Saturday, May 31st, 2025.

To be selected as a wild card, athletes must have applied for the 2025 series, indicated they want to be included in the wild card pool, and have competed at both the Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel and Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200. Wild card riders will be scored on their performances at those two events, with the top three men and women then added to the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix series.



This process offers a chance for riders who miss the initial selection to make their mark before the season is out, adding a new layer of competition to the series.

Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events, said: "We're excited to announce these updates to the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix as we believe it will make the fourth edition of the series the most dynamic one yet."

"We're just wrapping up the 2024 series - only our third season - but we've already seen immense progress in our goal of bringing more fans and growing the sport of cycling domestically. From continually sold out events to the success of our Life Time Grand Prix Race Highlights recap video series on YouTube , it is clear the appetite for

professional and recreational off-road cycling in the U.S. is continuing to grow."

To learn more about the Life Time Grand Prix, visit lifetimegrandprix and follow along on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . To learn more about Life Time, visit lifetime .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED