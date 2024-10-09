OLOID And Beyondid Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Secure Workforce Identity Management For Frontline Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OLOID partners with BeyondID to deliver advanced identity solutions, offering secure, touchless access for frontline workers.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OLOID, a leading provider of physical identity and access solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with BeyondID, a leading managed identity solutions provider (MISP). BeyondID provides managed identity and cybersecurity solutions and services such as the BeyondID Integration Network. This collaboration focuses on delivering advanced identity management solutions that cater to the needs of frontline workers-who make up the backbone of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail-by providing them with secure, touchless access to workplaces, shared devices, and applications.As the demand for secure and seamless access continues to rise, particularly for frontline and hybrid workforces, organizations are prioritizing solutions that enable fast, secure, and compliant access to facilities and resources. OLOID's passwordless authentication platform integrates with existing systems, offering frictionless identity management, while BeyondID brings its expertise in managing complex identity and security frameworks to protect sensitive data and systems across diverse work environments.Partnership Highlights:* Tailored Solutions for Frontline Workers: This partnership enables companies to implement robust identity and access management (IAM) solutions designed specifically for frontline employees. By providing seamless, passwordless access to shared devices and applications, frontline workers can experience a frictionless workflow without the need for traditional credentials.* Workforce Agility: The partnership supports businesses in industries with large frontline workforces, where flexible, secure, and efficient access is critical to daily operations. Whether employees are in manufacturing plants, distribution centers, or healthcare facilities, they will benefit from real-time, secure access.Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO of OLOID, said:“Frontline workers face unique challenges in terms of access and security, often operating in high-demand environments that require efficiency and reliability. By partnering with BeyondID, we are delivering a solution that not only enhances the security of frontline employees but also streamlines their day-to-day access, helping organizations stay productive without compromising safety.”“This collaboration addresses a growing need in industries with large frontline workforces,” said Charles Fortune, Chief Delivery Officer and co-founder of BeyondID.“Merging BeyondID's innovative solutions and services with OLOID's unique access technology gives organizations the right tools to safeguard their workforce. This partnership will provide solutions that are easy to implement and scale, ensuring businesses can protect their workforce, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency.”For more information about the partnership or to inquire about solutions, visit and .About OLOIDOLOID is a leading provider of physical identity and access technology committed to enabling converged cyber and physical security for the modern workplace. Dedicated to ensuring secure and privacy-forward authentication, OLOID's objective is to establish a framework that connects and manages workplace security by integrating with HR, IT, and various records systems, unifying cyber and physical identities across the organisation.

Abhishek Naidu

Oloid Inc.

+1 800-711-9123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.