Legends League Cricket 2024: Toyam Hyderabad Registers Win

After winning the toss, and electing to bat first, Hamilton Masakadza and Martin Guptill opened the innings for Southern Superstars. While Masakadza made 16 from 15 balls, Guptill scored 23 from 20 balls. Skipper Kedar Yadav made 15 from 14 balls. Shreevats Goswami remained unbeaten on 37 from 39 balls. Chirag Gandhi played a knock of 33 from 29 balls. At the end of the innings, Southern Superstars posted a score of 153/5 in 20 overs.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Sudeep Tyagi took 2/22 in 3 overs. Ravi Jangid (1/24), Shadab Jakati (1/28) and Shivakant Shukla (1/18) took one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 154 on the board, George Worker and Peter Trego opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. They were down to 16/1 in 1.3 overs after losing the wicket of Trego(13). George Worker scored 19 from 12 balls. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann made 32 from 26 balls. Ravi Jangid remained unbeaten on 42* from 48 balls to help his team win the match. Samiullah Shinwari also remained not out on 17 from 12 balls. Toyam Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

For Southern Superstars, Abdur Razzak was the pick of the bowlers who took 2/39 in 4 overs. Hamid Hassan (1/44), Pawan Negi (1/15) and Kedar Jadhav (1/18) took one wicket each in the innings.

