Legends League Cricket 2024: Toyam Hyderabad Registers Win
Date
10/9/2024 3:14:31 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An all round performance with the bat and the ball helped Toyam Hyderabad to register another crucial win as they defeated Southern Superstars by 5 wickets at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday.
After winning the toss, and electing to bat first, Hamilton Masakadza and Martin Guptill opened the innings for Southern Superstars. While Masakadza made 16 from 15 balls, Guptill scored 23 from 20 balls. Skipper Kedar Yadav made 15 from 14 balls. Shreevats Goswami remained unbeaten on 37 from 39 balls. Chirag Gandhi played a knock of 33 from 29 balls. At the end of the innings, Southern Superstars posted a score of 153/5 in 20 overs.
ADVERTISEMENT
For Toyam Hyderabad, Sudeep Tyagi took 2/22 in 3 overs. Ravi Jangid (1/24), Shadab Jakati (1/28) and Shivakant Shukla (1/18) took one wicket each in the innings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chasing a target of 154 on the board, George Worker and Peter Trego opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. They were down to 16/1 in 1.3 overs after losing the wicket of Trego(13). George Worker scored 19 from 12 balls. Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann made 32 from 26 balls. Ravi Jangid remained unbeaten on 42* from 48 balls to help his team win the match. Samiullah Shinwari also remained not out on 17 from 12 balls. Toyam Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.2 overs.
For Southern Superstars, Abdur Razzak was the pick of the bowlers who took 2/39 in 4 overs. Hamid Hassan (1/44), Pawan Negi (1/15) and Kedar Jadhav (1/18) took one wicket each in the innings.
Read Also
GR8 Sports To Partner With Legends League Cricket
Legends League Cricket Playoffs 2024 To Begin Wednesday At Bakshi Stadium
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09102024000215011059ID1108763542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.