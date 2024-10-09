(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka Teams Up with Glamsquad to Serve Sweet and Spicy Cocktails and Matching Looks for Hispanic Heritage Month Occasions

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On what is now known

only as National Vodka Day (October 4), Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind introduced its new national partnership with leading on-demand beauty service Glamsquad ; manifesting the product's fusion of sweet and spicy flavors and continuing its celebration of big and small occasions in the Hispanic culture. Inspired by the bold bottle design and with Spicy Tam as its muse, the collaboration features three sizzling signature looks as vibrant as a Spicy Tamarind cocktail.

Only the beginning of a much larger, unexpected adventure, the partnership is laying the groundwork for upcoming new TV spots and a social campaign that will invite everyone (21+), everywhere to 'sip the sweet, savor the spicy, siente el sabor.'

Whether you're feeling spicy or sweet or somewhere in between, the Sweet & Spicy Glam Bar has your perfect new look on the menu.

Scheana Shay at the Sweet & Spicy Glam Bar in NYC with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind.

Guests (21+) joined Shay to sip the sweet and savor the spicy of signature Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails.

Now through November 2, grab your Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktail and pretty up your pre-party with a complimentary, cocktail-inspired makeup add-on with any makeup service.

The Makers of the World's No. 1 Vodka Teams Up with Glamsquad to Serve Sweet and Spicy Cocktails and Matching Looks for Hispanic Heritage Month Occasions.

Inspired by the bold bottle design and with Spicy Tam as its muse, the collaboration features three sizzling signature looks as vibrant as a Spicy Tamarind cocktail.

DEBUTING THE FIRST-EVER SWEET & SPICY

GLAM BAR WITH SMIRNOFF SPICY TAMARIND

From La Calavera Catrina skulls for Dia De Los Muertos, to everyday expression, makeup explores individuality and experimentation via familiar sights, sounds, and smells that connect with culture. Whether you're feeling spicy or sweet or somewhere in between, the Sweet & Spicy Glam Bar has your perfect new look on the menu. Now through November 2, grab your

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktail and pretty up your pre-party with a complimentary, cocktail-inspired makeup add-on with any makeup service – The Dulce Diva, The Fiery Fatale or The Tart Tease. Book your vibe on the Glamsquad app or at Glamsquad/Smirnoff . Must be 21+ to book this service.

"Bold flavors and fierce looks go hand in hand," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader at

Smirnoff. "Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is all about the harmony of sweet and spicy, and our collaboration with Glamsquad brings that same unexpected energy to makeup. Together, we're celebrating the Hispanic community, showing that with Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, no flavor-or look-is off-limits."

First in the

glam chair was the queen of GRWM: reality TV star Scheana Shay . Before heading out last Friday night in the city that never sleeps, guests (21+) joined Shay to sip the sweet and savor the spicy of signature Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails, such as the The Piña Picante , Smirnoff Spicy Tama-rita and Pineapple Drop Shot , while getting their glam on.

"I had so much fun getting ready with

Smirnoff on National Vodka Day," said Scheana Shay. "I felt inspired by the sweet notes of my favorite Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind cocktails, so I opted for Dulce Diva glam. And the best part is that Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is serving up looks all month long, so I can't wait to see what other bold glam moments I can pair with my favorite cocktails."

SMIRNOFF SPICY TAMARIND WILL ALSO BE EMBRACING NEW ADVENTURES ON SCREENS

Filmed in Mexico, the new

TVCs will reveal how every sip holds a sweet and spicy combination; the sweet can be savored with friends but the spiciness kicks in while exploring new places and when welcoming the thrill of the unexpected. Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind will also be swaying onto digital screens with content created by and featuring hispanic creators.

THE SPICY CELEBRATIONS CONTINUE

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind will bring the Sweet & Spicy Glam Bar to Muertos Fest in San Antonio, Texas, from October 28 - 29 to help festival goers honor their cultural traditions around Dia de los Muertos.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind first rolled out in US markets in 2020, quickly becoming a go-to for spicy enthusiasts everywhere. A Double Gold winner at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Spicy Tamarind brings a tantalizing blend of Mexico's favorite tangy, sweet and spicy flavors that'll turn your sweet and spicy adventures into an unforgettable experience. At a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle, it's available nationwide. Visit

Smirnoff to find out where to buy and delicious cocktail recipes like the signature Piña Picante .

*Disclaimers: Consumers 21+ can book the

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind looks on the Glamsquad website or app, available October 8, 2024 – November 2, 2024. Consumers must book a Glamsquad makeup appointment to add-on the looks for no additional cost.

About

SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences,

Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The

Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About

Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:

DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit

. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,

, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brooke Smith

DIAGEO

[email protected]

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED