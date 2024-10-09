MONEY RELEASES 2024-2025 BEST BANKS LIST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newly featured list "Best Banks for Digital Investing" expands the franchise into the investing space

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital Money

today announces the release of its 2024-2025 Best Banks

list. This annual list highlights the best banks across the United States where consumers can get matched with options for their money and day-to-day needs. This year's list expands to include Best Banks for Digital Investing , the first time this franchise examines this growing option banks are giving consumers.

"The best banks are places where Americans use on a daily basis and trust," said Mike Ayers, Executive Editor of Content at Money. "We hope this latest list provides the public with a great go-to resource for how to choose the right place for their money."



To get the final list of winners, Money's investing and banking editor Jordan Chussler

and reporter Kat Tretina

analyzed more than 275 institutions across national banks, credit unions, online banks, regional banks and state banks. Key categories examined include account fees, APYs, sign-up perks, monthly limits and ATM locations.

Winners this year include:

BMO -

Overall Best National Banks

PenFed - Overall Best Credit Union

Discover - Overall Best Online Banks

Chase - Overall Best Bank for Students

Golden1 - Overall Best Bank for Seniors

Navy Federal Credit Union - Overall Best Bank or Credit Union for Military Members

WellsTrade by Wells Fargo - Overall Best Bank for Digital Investing

Money also expanded its Best Banks list with several new state offerings, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri. These new state offerings compliment last year's new state offerings that examined California, Texas, Florida and New York.

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit Money's Best Banks page . For the complete methodology, visit here .

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone-in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In-Class categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best Long-Term Care Insurance,

Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans

and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money .

SOURCE Money

