Onspire Health Marketing Acquires Aesthetic Brand Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onspire Marketing announces the acquisition of Aesthetic Brand Marketing (ABM), a San Diego-based interactive web design and marketing agency focused on the elective healthcare – primarily cosmetic surgery centers, dermatology practices and medical spas.

ABM specializes in digital marketing solutions that proactively build relationships with patients and prospects, including websites, search optimization, pay-per-click advertising, online marketing strategy and more. The capabilities of the ABM team further expand the fully integrated solutions of Onspire Health Marketing, a full-service firm that provides strategy-first marketing, branding and advertising to healthcare organizations of all types.

“We are thrilled to bring ABM into the Onspire family of companies,” said Brock Fay, Chief Executive Officer of Onspire Health Marketing.“Their specialization and expertise further strengthen our position to support and deliver long-term, sustainable growth for our wide range of health-related clients.”

“In keeping with our mission to increase medical practice patient volume for the elective healthcare industry, as part of Onspire Health Marketing we look forward to providing even greater opportunities for our customers to scale and grow,” said Timour Haider, Chief Executive Officer of ABM.“As both companies are fully aligned on the most effective ways to drive value and growth, we see an exciting future ahead – for our customers and our team.”

“ABM clients will continue to work with the same trusted team they've come to rely on, utilizing the proven processes that have consistently driven their success,” said Mark Scholtemeyer, who will continue in his role as VP of Aesthetics, focusing on client relations and marketing services.“Our commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience, fostering growth and maximizing value remains unchanged – now further strengthened by the expanded resources, innovative tools and deep expertise of Onspire Health Marketing. Together, we are poised to offer even greater support and opportunities for long-term success to our clients.”

The addition of ABM brings together five companies in the Onspire Health Marketing family of companies. As a full-service agency with deep experience in marketing for medical practices, hospitals and health systems, health technology companies, payers, and many others, Onspire Health Marketing leverages digital innovation and comprehensive, data-driven strategies to accelerate intelligent growth.

“We are on a strong growth trajectory because that's what our clients need – a single partner they can count on to help them excel across all marketing initiatives,” Fay said.“As we continue to advance our ability to ignite long-term growth and value for our clients through strategy and integrated digital marketing solutions, it's our pleasure to welcome ABM to the Onspire team.”

About Onspire Health Marketing

Onspire Health Marketing serves as a catalyst of change and a strategic partner igniting long-term, sustainable growth across the healthcare landscape. With deep expertise in medical specialties and practices, we provide full-service capabilities to medical and dental practices, hospitals and health systems, technology-enabled health services, medical device and diagnostics firms, payers, boards and associations, behavioral health services, and others. As collaborative thinkers who combine digital innovation, data-driven marketing strategies and transformative growth solutions, our vision extends well beyond the conventional. We drive healthier brands through the power of authenticity, trust and innovation while accelerating intelligent growth for our clients. Learn more at onspirehealthmarketing.com .

About Aesthetic Brand Marketing

Aesthetic Brand Marketing Inc. (ABM) is a boutique medical marketing agency with distinct expertise in servicing the elective healthcare industry, specifically plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, cosmetic dermatologists, medical spas, oculoplastic surgeons, and more. We specialize in custom-tailored website marketing solutions designed to drive new potential patient inquiries. ABM's unique blend of internet consulting, search engine optimization and social media marketing, interactive expertise and digital PR all generate strong returns for our clients. Learn more at .

