Space Force Association Spacepower Conference 2024 Welcomes Gen. Saltzman, Jared Isaacman, And Gen. Whiting, As Speakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Spacepower 2024 , the premier gathering for space professionals, is excited to announce that General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, will deliver the keynote address to inaugurate this prestigious event. He will share his insights and vision for the future of space operations, setting the tone for an inspiring and impactful conference. He will be joined by Jared Isaacman, from Polaris Dawn, Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, USSPACECOM Commander, and speakers from Blue Origin and Space X and many other prestigious companies.Scheduled to take place at the Hilton Orlando from December 9th to 12th, the Spacepower Conference will unite industry leaders, government officials, and academic experts to discuss the latest advancements in space technology and policy. The theme for this year, Simul Supra,“Together Above” highlights the critical importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving our collective goals in space."We are honored to have the Chief of Space Operations, General Saltzman as our keynote speaker," said Bill Woolf, SFA President and CEO. "His leadership and expertise in the space domain will provide invaluable insights for our attendees and inspire discussions around the future of spacepower."The conference will feature a robust program of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities centered on vital themes of innovation and cooperation in space technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, share insights, and forge connections with key stakeholders in the space community.Secure Your Spot!Tickets are free for USSF Guardians. Tickets for Industry and all those who are interested in learning more about space at the Spacepower Conference are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to participate in this vital discussion-register early to guarantee your attendance, as space is limited. This conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain essential insights into the future of space power.Sponsorship OpportunitiesWe invite organizations to become sponsors of the Spacepower Conference, with a variety of sponsorship packages designed to enhance visibility and impact. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out for more information on available sponsorship opportunities.Join us in Orlando for an inspiring event that promises to advance the conversation around space power and innovation. We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark conference! To register for the Spacepower Conference or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit .About the Spacepower ConferenceThe Spacepower Conference is an incubator and accelerator of today's top organizations building tomorrow's most important space power innovations. Learn about the upcoming missions, the rising challenges we're facing, and the opportunities for ensuring a safer and more secure domain for our nation and beyond.About Space WeekSpace Week will take place from December 8th to 14th. This week-long celebration will feature various events and activities designed to inspire the next generation of space professionals, explorers and innovators.About The Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

Karen Lawrie



email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.