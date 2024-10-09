Czech, Polish Prime Ministers Talk Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech-Polish intergovernmental consultations led by the prime ministers of both countries, Peter Fiala and Donald Tusk, continue in Prague on Wednesday.

Aid to Ukraine, among other things, is being discussed during the negotiations, Ukrinform reports with reference to PAP .

"The Czech side said that the would discuss cross-border cooperation, security, nuclear energy cooperation, infrastructure, migration, flood protection, as well as other key geopolitical issues. The issue of support for Ukraine and Poland's preparation for next year's presidency of the EU Council will also be discussed," the report reads.

Following consultations, the two prime ministers will hold a press conference.

Ukraine,set to jointly produce 155mm shells

This is the ninth consecutive round of Czech-Polish intergovernmental consultations. The previous round was held in July 2023 in Katowice, Poland, with the participation of the then Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

ready to start training first few hundred volunteer fighters from Ukrainian Legio

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Polish and Czech security advisors expressed their belief during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum that Ukraine's partners should ensure its victory over Russia, for which only defeat in the war can pave a way to becoming a democracy.

Photo: CTK