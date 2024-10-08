PHCC's 3Rd Strategic Plan Aims At Best Healthcare

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marking a significant moment in its race towards excellence and quality healthcare, the Primary Care Corp (PHCC) on Tuesday launched its Third Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP) under the theme 'The First Choice for Our Community's Health'.

The programme was held in the presence of HE the of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari and several other dignitaries.

Touted as a significant milestone for PHCC, the strategy aligns with the third Qatar National Health Strategy (NHS3) (2024-2030) and the third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) (2024-2030).

Addressing the ceremony, PHCC managing director Dr Mariam Ali Abdul Malik unveiled the CSP details for the next seven years noting that the Corporation has witnessed significant developments through its first and second CSPs.“The Corporation continues to address both national and global health challenges, in line with local and global health trends. The scientific studies and reports have shown that primary healthcare systems are the most effective, comprehensive, and equitable in ensuring better health outcomes for communities, compared to other healthcare systems,” she said adding that PHCCC is constantly preparing to face future health challenges in the coming decades, as the health of the population may be negatively affected by changes in lifestyle, especially with technological advancements and the ease of access to everything we need with minimal effort.

The speech highlighted the steadfast resilience of Qatar's healthcare system during the Covid-19 pandemic and its impressive performance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.“Throughout the past decade, PHCC has experienced a dynamic evolution, culminating in its distinguished reputation as a paragon of excellence in delivering top-tier healthcare services to all citizens and residents of Qatar, internationally recognised by the continuous achievement of Accreditation Canada Diamond status,” she said while mentioning the international recognitions won by the Corporation.

PHCC, she added, will focus on advancing the delivery of primary healthcare.

Assistant Director General for Strategy at PHCC Steven Emery presented an overview of the key achievements attained during the execution of PHCC's strategy 2019-2023 for each of the six priority areas. He also highlighted key achievements year by year.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, he said PHCC's third CSP has been formulated to guide the corporation over the next seven years.“This plan is not just a document, but a commitment to raise the level of healthcare services, enhance access to them, and raise the level of general well-being of communities. PHCC is proud to announce that it has exceeded 90% of its set strategic goals,” he said.

While shedding light on the notable achievements, he said six new health centres were opened in strategic locations and the integrated family medicine model was implemented.“In all the health centres the rate of the use of specialised services marked a significant increase. It rose from 53% in 2019 to 70% in 2023. This is in addition to the effective handling and management of 60% of mental health cases within primary care centres,” he explained.

Executive Director of Strategy Planning and Health Intelligence Dr Mohammed Ghaith al-Kuwari, said the third CSP focuses on several axes of the health sector such as population health, setting ambitious goals to improve health outcomes, improving the quality of services and facilitating access to them for clients in addition to a renewed focus on sustainability in service delivery.

“PHCC will continue to develop its workforce and procedures and use modern technological solutions,” al-Kuwari added.

