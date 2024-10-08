(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran Educator Serves Up Delightful ABC Food Adventure in New Children's Book

SPRING BEACH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. LeAnna Hale-Ball , a seasoned educator with over 30 years of experience, proudly announces that her charming children's book, We Ate Dinner at Grandma and Grandpa's House , has become an Best Seller. This engaging read, now available at major bookstores and retailers, takes young readers on a mouthwatering journey through the alphabet, celebrating family bonds and the joy of shared meals.We Ate Dinner at Grandma and Grandpa's House invites children and their grandparents to explore a variety of foods introduced in ABC order. This interactive story encourages readers to guess upcoming foods, share their favorites, and create lasting memories together."My goal with this book is to combine the magic of family time with early literacy skills," says Dr. Hale-Ball. "It's a fun way for grandparents to connect with their grandchildren while subtly reinforcing alphabet learning and expanding vocabulary."Key features of We Ate Dinner at Grandma and Grandpa's House include:. Alphabet-based food exploration. Interactive guessing game element. Celebration of family relationships. Subtle educational componentsDr. Maria Thompson, Professor of Early Childhood Education, remarks, "Dr. Hale-Ball has created a delightful tool for family bonding and early learning. The combination of familiar settings, food, and alphabet practice makes this book a valuable addition to any child's library."Readers are encouraged to visit Dr. LeAnna Hale-Ball's website at for more information about the author, the book, and additional resources for early childhood literacy. The site also features activity sheets and recipe ideas inspired by the book.About Dr. LeAnna Hale-Ball:Dr. LeAnna Hale-Ball is an accomplished educator with more than 30 years of experience, ranging from Pre-K through graduate school. With over a decade as a Professor of Education specializing in Reading and Science, she is passionate about fostering a love for reading in children. Dr. Hale-Ball is the mother of six and proud grandmother of seventeen, experiences that richly inform her writing for young readers.The book We Ate Dinner at Grandma and Grandpa's House will be featured in a Times Square billboard ad on October 19 and November 28, 2024, and showcased at the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 16–20, 2024.

