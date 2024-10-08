عربي


Kuwait Busts Residency Broker Ring On Fraud Charges


10/8/2024 3:04:57 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has clamped down on a group of residency brokers made up of various nationalities on charges of fraudulent practices, which include offering residencies in return for a bribe, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
The culprits are accused of recruiting workers domestically for an unnamed company in return for monetary sums worth between KD 700 to KD 1000 per laborer, according to a ministry statement.
The ministry has launched legal action against all those involved as part of its efforts to target unlawful practices, underlining that no one is above the law. (end)
