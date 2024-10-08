Kuwait Busts Residency Broker Ring On Fraud Charges
Date
10/8/2024 3:04:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has clamped down on a group of residency brokers made up of various nationalities on charges of fraudulent practices, which include offering residencies in return for a bribe, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.
The culprits are accused of recruiting workers domestically for an unnamed company in return for monetary sums worth between KD 700 to KD 1000 per laborer, according to a ministry statement.
The ministry has launched legal action against all those involved as part of its efforts to target unlawful practices, underlining that no one is above the law. (end)
ajr
MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108759166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.