Armstrong's Who's Who 3PL Guide Swells To 800 3Pls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Over 85% of 3PLs profiled are private versus publicly traded companies.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Armstrong & Associates, (A&A) is an internationally recognized third-party logistics information and consulting leader. Its mission is to have leading proprietary knowledge and market research that is not available anywhere else. As part of its mission, A&A's Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide provides access to its continually updated Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) database, covering 800 companies and growing. Companies surveyed and profiled include global and regional 3PLs, digital freight brokers and freight forwarders, specialized/niche 3PLs, e-commerce fulfillment 3PLs, 3PL divisions within larger 3PLs, and more.A&A's 3PL profiles highlight 3PL revenues, service offerings, geographies served, warehousing and transportation assets, freight forwarding volumes, primary trade lanes served, IT and operational capabilities, and strengths and weaknesses. The search function allows subscribers to find 3PLs by multiple attributes such as type of service, gross and net revenues, vertical industries served, ocean and air freight forwarding volumes, and warehousing square footage, to name a few.As A&A continues to increase the various“Top 3PL” lists it compiles annually, new fields have also been and continue to be added to its Who's Who 3PL Guide to capture the required information needed for these lists.“With 448 3PLs based in the Americas, 232 based in the Asia-Pacific, and 120 headquartered in EMEA, our 3PL Guide is truly a global resource for those looking for 3PLs and what they have to offer,” said Market Research Manager Amy St. Peter.A&A's Who's Who in Logistics 3PL Guide subscription and other 3PL market research can be purchased at A&A's Guide and Market Research Reports . A&A's Who's Who 3PL Guide is a standard benefit for its Expert Information Service (EIS) subscribers A&A's Expert Information Services (EIS) Subscriptions .On another note, Armstrong & Associates is hosting its 1st annual 3PL Value Creation European Summit in Barcelona, Spain on November 14th. C-level 3PL executives, investment community leaders, and technology innovators gather in this unique forum to assess the current and future state of the third-party logistics market and explore strategies for value creation in a rapidly changing environment. For additional event details or to join us as a sponsor or speaker, please call 1-414-545-3838 or visit A&A's 3PL Value Creation European Summit .In addition, A&A is excited to announce its soon-to-be-released European 3PL Market Analysis, which covers European logistics costs and 3PL market revenues by country and market segment; regulations, economic trends, and challenges affecting 3PLs in Europe; the Top 50 European 3PLs, and more!ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized essential resource for 3PL market information and consulting.A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research that is not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 50 3PLs, supported 26 closed investment transactions, and advised numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

