BLUETTI Joins October Prime Day Event With Unbeatable Portable Power Station Deals

Get limited-time Prime Day deals on BLUETTI portable solar generators from October 8-9
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI , a technology pioneer in clean energy, is
offering exclusive deals on its portable power stations
during this Fall Prime Day sale on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official Site ! With tons of power generator designed for outdoor enthusiasts, RV campers, and home backup needs, BLUETTI's lineup promises reliable power, anytime and anywhere.
BLUETTI AC70: Ideal for Camping Adventures
For photographers, campers, and road trippers, the
AC70 provides that much-needed electricity in a 22-pound unit, compact enough to take anywhere.
It pumps out 1,000W clean power to charge essential camping gear, such as laptops, lamps, car fridges, electronics, and batteries.
Its 768Wh battery can run a 40W CPAP machine for over 10 hours or a 120W fridge for around 5 hours. With a quick 0-80% recharge in 45 minutes, it'll be ready to hit the trails quickly. Its 500W solar charging capability ensures all gear stays powered throughout every adventure.
AC70 : Now $379 (originally $699) on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official .
Use the exclusive discount code BLUETTI3OFF to save an additional 3%.
BLUETTI AC180: Powering Off-Grid Life on the Road
Delivering 1,800W of power from its 1,152Wh battery, the AC180 strikes the perfect balance between weight and functionality. It provides ample power for various tasks while exploring the wilderness. With 11 versatile outlets, including a wireless charging pad, RVers can charge everything from coffee makers and refrigerators to drone batteries and phones. The AC180 boasts 1,440W AC input for fast charging - a full charge in just one hour. It also has a 20ms UPS feature to ensure uninterrupted power on the move.
AC180 : Now $459 (originally $999) on Amazon and BLUETTI Official .
AC180 + PV200 Combo : Only $779 (originally $1,598) on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official .
Exclusive discount code BLUETTI5OFF gives an extra 5% off on the AC180 and its series.
BLUETTI AC200L: Backup Power Supply for Home Outages
With a 20ms UPS function, the AC200L is
perfect for home backup and emergency preparedness. If the means cuts off, it instantly kicks in and keeps critical devices like desktop computers and routers
powered. With 2,400W of output and a 2,048Wh capacity, it
can handle high-wattage appliances like fridges, hair dryers, induction cooktops, and power tools.
AC200L : Now $1,099 (originally $1,999) on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official .
AC200L + PV200 Combo : Now $1,199 (originally $2,499) on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official .
AC200L + PV350 Combo : Now $1,499 (originally $2,848)on Amazon
and BLUETTI Official .
Use the exclusive code BLUETTI5OFF to save an additional 5% on the AC200L and its series.
Don't miss these limited Fall Prime Day deals and get your BLUETTI power stations
for camping, outage backup, or daily use at unbeatable prices!
About BLUETTI
As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI
is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.
CONTACT: Ellen Lee, [email protected]
SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC
