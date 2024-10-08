American And International Schools Supplement Curriculum Offerings Through New Partnerships With VHS Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Schools across the United States and around the world have launched new partnerships with VHS Learning , giving their students access to the nonprofit's over 250 rich, engaging online courses in a variety of disciplines. These new school partners join more than 500 high schools worldwide that use VHS Learning's teacher-led course offerings to expand learning opportunities for students.“High-quality online courses are excellent options for schools struggling to fill vacant teacher positions and needing to expand course variety and resolve scheduling issues,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“Our partner schools put their trust in VHS Learning's nearly 30 years of experience in online education, and many continue to do so year after year. We are dedicated to meeting instructional needs by offering engaging and rigorous courses led by certified teachers. Our goal is to not only help students succeed, but also help them discover a passion for learning.”New U.S. schools participating this year include two Massachusetts high schools: Pembroke High School and Springfield International Charter School. Other new U.S. partners include Cannon School in North Carolina; The New Community School in Virginia, Colonial Virtual Program (CVP) in Pennsylvania, and Kinnelon Public Schools in New Jersey.Earlier this year, six international schools became VHS Learning partner schools. Those schools included Berlin Brandenburg International School in Germany; Hsinchu International Academy in Taiwan; Ivy Collegiate Academy in Taiwan; JPED Academy in China; Mahindra International School in India; and Wesley International School in Thailand.Recently added to the roster of new international schools utilizing the VHS Learning educational program are American Academy in Prague; American International School of Abuja in Nigeria; International School of Krakow in Poland; Jones International Christian Studies in Korea; L.T. Brown Experimental Education Institution in Taiwan; and Seoul International School in Korea.About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 250+ online high school courses - including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit / and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

