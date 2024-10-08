DP World Launches New Freight Forwarding Office In Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The location in Itajaí enhances DP World's Latin American network, bolsters end-to-end solutions, and expands global connectivity.

SANTOS, BRAZIL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and chain solutions, announces the opening of a new freight forwarding office in Itajaí, Brazil. The new office marks another milestone in DP World's ongoing expansion, strengthening regional connectivity and boosting the capability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across the Americas.

The Itajaí office leverages DP World's global network to assist customers in managing their entire cargo process, improving control, resilience, and efficiency in their supply chains. Now customers can rely on one trusted provider for all stage of their cargo cycle.

Located in Santa Catarina in southern Brazil, the office offers a comprehensive range of services, including sea freight for both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load), air freight, domestic container road transport, international insurance, and customs clearance.

Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil , said:“At DP World, our robust global network of ports, terminals, and logistical expertise uniquely position us to streamline and simplify complex cargo cycles for our customers. The new Itajaí office not only extends our operational footprint but also aligns with our mission to enhance local business operations. We are focused on boosting exports of wood, furniture, and ceramics, while also improving imports of textiles, auto parts, and finished products to stimulate regional growth and development.”

DP World has played a significant role in expanding the availability of containerized and bulk cargo goods within Brazil and abroad for over a decade. The company operates one of the country's largest private port terminals at São Paulo's Port of Santos , which handles 1.4 million TEUs annually.

Earlier this year, DP World and Rumo announced plans to build a new grain and fertilizer terminal , which will increase terminal capacity by up to 12.5 million tons per year.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Americas, DP World, said:“We are thrilled to expand our freight forwarding services in Brazil with the opening of our new office in Itajaí. This location is a key addition to our growing network in Latin America and will enable us to better serve customers by offering seamless, end-to-end solutions that improve supply chain efficiency and reliability. Our goal is to ensure that businesses across the region have access to a fully integrated logistics platform that supports their growth in both local and international markets.”

Plans are underway to open additional freight forwarding offices throughout Brazil to complement existing branch locations in Santos and São Paulo later this year, further broadening the company's capabilities across Brazil.

Since mid-2023, DP World has launched over 150 new freight forwarding offices globally, with 20 of these strategically placed throughout the Americas . This expansion complements the company's existing operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname. DP World plans to open more than 180 offices worldwide, with upcoming locations in the United States, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

