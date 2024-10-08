One Dealer Lane: Revolutionary New Powersports Saas Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Align Partners Software, LLC, a new company formed by powersports dealership principals and entrepreneurs, has introduced One Dealer Lane

(ODL), the first end-to-end middleware SaaS designed specifically for the powersports industry. This industry-changing software platform brings dealers, lenders, and F&I product providers together for a seamless digital sales experience to help dealers boost their profits while improving customer satisfaction.

"Most powersports dealerships struggle with offering their customers a consistent, compliant, and simplified experience. These dealers have limited software options that seamlessly integrate their sales systems and processes," said Michael Graves, founding partner of One Dealer Lane. "I use ODL at my own powersports dealerships in Colorado, so I have first-hand experience with how well our platform performs. ODL integrates with my DMS and CRM systems, lenders, and providers, so like any dealer using our platform, I can manage all my sales and F&I functions in one place through our centralized dashboard."

With ODL, dealerships can perform digital presentations to customers, eliminating manual, paper-based processes, improving the overall customer experience and profitability for dealerships. For the F&I office, ODL offers real-time integrations to F&I product providers that enable electronic rating, contracting, and remittance. This helps get customers through closing quicker while maintaining consistency and transparency at every stage.

The ODL SaaS platform is simple enough that a salesperson can complete a deal on their own, outside of the back office, potentially reducing a dealership's staffing overhead. And a powersports buyer could complete their deal online, allowing the dealer to handle much of the transaction in advance, saving both the dealer and customer time before the buyer visits the dealership to complete the transaction.

After the successful launch of ODL in April 2023 with a beta group of ten dealers in different urban and rural locations of varying sizes, and a carefully selected group of integration partners, the team behind ODL has been able to turn their focus on expanding their user base and adding to their partner groups. Safe-Guard, a leading provider of customized protection products for the automotive, powersports, RV, and marine industries, is one of the valued provider partners already established with ODL.

David Pryor, president and CEO of Safe-Guard, said, "One Dealer Lane is at the forefront of innovation, aligning with Safe-Guard's vision to modernize the non-automotive segments of this industry. With ODL, the dealership experience will be more efficient, increasing satisfaction for dealers, lenders, F&I product providers, and consumers."

The goal of One Dealer Lane is to not only enhance operational efficiency for the powersports industry but also to contribute to a more enjoyable purchasing experience for customers. This innovative approach positions them as a leader in transforming the powersports landscape with this revolutionary new software designed for the powersports market.

"We are excited at the momentum we have achieved since our software rollout," said Jason White, founding partner of One Dealer Lane and managing partner of Fay Myers Motorcycle World.

"Implementing ODL in our store has resulted in optimizing our sales floor operations by transitioning to tablet devices and a digital customer experience. Our F&I managers have achieved better closing metrics by offering a consistent presentation process with customer engagement and participation. We look forward to continuing to offer innovative solutions for the powersports retail community."

About One Dealer Lane

One Dealer Lane

(ODL), a product of Align Partners Software, LLC, is the utility powersports dealers choose to streamline their operations. The ODL platform centralizes complete sales workflow management, F&I product presentation, rating and remittance, and lending options into one seamless solution. ODL provides a user experience with faster transactions, enhanced accuracy, improved compliance, and increased profitability in a software platform that sales and F&I staff can use to complete the entire sales process through a centralized dashboard. For more information, email the ODL team at [email protected] .

SOURCE One Dealer Lane

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED