Circuit Breaker Market To Generate CAGR Of 5.0% By 2031

Circuit Breaker Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type, By Application, By Insulation Type, By End User, By Region - Forecast 2024-2031

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Circuit Breaker Market size was valued at around 6.05 Billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 6.36 Billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 9.4 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The circuit breaker market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as ever-growing demand for accessibility to efficient networks and renewable energy. Growing short circuit damage along with power fluctuation damage has resulted in growing demand for more inventive gear in the electronics, automotive, and telecom domains. Consequently, circuit breakers and fuses continue to experience major growth over the forecast period. These appliances protect equipment such as industrial machinery, home appliances, IT products, and electric tools from sudden changes in the power supply resulting from some of the problems such as overloads, short circuits, and overvoltage. The device allows maximum usage of energy since it lowers and controls the electric load on the machine. This means that demand increases with the upsurge of these devices within the projection period.



Surge in Electrical Switching Device Demand Transforming Infrastructure

There is growing global demand for electrical switching devices primarily owing to increasing investments in the industrial sector and in utilizing the industrial infrastructure. The primary users of these devices are the industrial and commercial sectors. China and Singapore dominated the USD 535 billion FDI into the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, according to the World Investment Report 2021. For this reason, the growing investment by the industrial sector seeks the application of the devices in numerous different end-use and manufacturing industries.

Eaton and Jiangsu Huineng Electric's Synergistic Partnership

In 2022, to capitalize on Jiangsu Huineng Electric's market penetration, Eaton purchased a 50% stake in the circuit-breaker company. With Asia serving as a focal point for international extensive distribution, Eaton, a company that specializes in electrical power quality, control, and distribution and services, industrializing products, and solutions, gains important knowledge about low-voltage circuit-breakers and positions itself to maintain its dominance in the market. Over the next four to five years, the increases in its product offerings for industrial, grid modernization and renewable energy markets will lead to growth in Eaton's market share, according to the report. Advancements in digital protection systems, IoT integration, and sustainable technologies for the sector will be driven by increasing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and growing electrical consumption within Asia-Pacific over the next decade.

The following are the key Circuit Breaker Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Strategic Innovations by Key Players

.In April 2024, Schneider Electric released its new brand of smart circuit breakers as part of EcoStruxure Power, which the manufacturer officially announced and launched. The new range of smart circuit breakers represents Internet of Things technologies that are applied to support predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring capacities, which are intended to reduce downtime with increased improvements in energy efficiency on commercial and industrial applications.

.

.In December 2023, ABB has unveiled a high-technology SACE Tmax XT circuit breaker. Digital functions are supplied to the circuit breakers that can help in remote control and monitoring of them. They work towards improving efficiency when operating electrical systems besides ensuring robust adherence to safety regulations.

.

.In October 2023, Siemens announced it was developing a new circuit breaker that will no longer employ sulfur hexafluoride, an extremely potent greenhouse gas that the company uses in its high-voltage circuit breakers. Siemens continues to show its commitment to sustainability by reducing its impact on the environment.

Impact of Heavy Equipment on Circuit Breaker Growth

The fast growth of infrastructure is resulting in easy access to numerous electrical energies; this will increase the circuit breaker market. Heavy equipment is put in firms more often to enhance productivity and complete routine duties. This trend contributes to the increase in the circuit breaker market. Moreover, the market is expanding because with the increasing number of utilities and power plants installing circuit breakers for ensuring the safe operation of grids and energy supply to customers, they come.

