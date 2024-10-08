Grand Convocation Celebrates Accomplishments Of International Media Icon Dr. Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – In a prestigious event held at the convocation of the Asian Education Group, a monumental chronicling the extraordinary accomplishments of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned international personality and visionary leader from India, was released. The convocation was graced by the presence of Shri Nath Kovind Ji, the 14th President of India, adding a layer of historical significance to the occasion.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah has long been a figure of international acclaim, leading over 100 organizations dedicated to the global of art, culture, media, and education. The book highlights his remarkable journey, showcasing his unparalleled contributions to fostering cultural diplomacy and creative industries worldwide.



The book was unveiled by an esteemed panel of diplomats, including: H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria to India, H.E. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to India, H.E. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of The Gambia to India, Cdr. K. L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros, Mr. Lazar Vukadinovic, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Serbia, H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India



In expressing his admiration, H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, remarked,“I am truly impressed by the exemplary works of Dr. Marwah, who has built bridges of cultural exchange across continents.”



H.E. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda, added a personal note, saying,“He is not just a collaborator but my best friend, whose dedication knows no bounds.”



H.E. Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of The Gambia, and other dignitaries echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Dr. Marwah's indomitable spirit and tireless efforts in creating a global platform for artistic and cultural dialogue.



Cdr. K.L. Ganju, the Honorary Consul General of Comoros, was left“speechless”, expressing profound respect for Dr. Marwah's contributions. Mr. Lazar Vukadinovic of Serbia and H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez of Venezuela were equally awestruck, each acknowledging Dr. Marwah's ability to bring nations together through the arts.



“This is a proud moment for me, and I thank all the esteemed ambassadors for their kind words,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.“It is their support and encouragement that fuel my passion to continue promoting the global exchange of art and culture. I promise to keep pushing the boundaries to do even better.”



This grand convocation and the release of this book further solidify Dr. Sandeep Marwah's legacy as a global pioneer in media, arts, and cultural diplomacy. His work continues to inspire nations and foster global harmony through the medium of creativity.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143