Syrskyi, Brown Discuss Preparations For Ramstein Meeting

According to him, another phone call with Brown took place as part of the development of dialogue at the strategic level.

Syrskyi thanked the United States for providing powerful military and support to Ukraine and for a number of jointly conducted activities as part of developing the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Syrskyi briefed Brown on the current security situation in Ukraine and the Ukrainian army's critical needs in weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

"I discussed the ways of implementing the military component of the Ukrainian president's victory plan and further steps regarding the implementation of joint projects," he said.

According to Syrskyi, both parties coordinated their views and approaches as part of preparations for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will be held at the level of heads of state.

Syrskyi said Brown had assured him that the United States would continue to support Ukrainian forces and provide practical assistance to the country in fighting off Russia's invasion.

