Seoul: N. Korea Building Possible Nuclear-Powered Submarine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Seoul's military has detected signs that North Korea may have started building a nuclear-powered submarine, amid concerns over Pyongyang's efforts to acquire advanced weapons, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"Partial signs that appear to be the start of the submarine's have been detected," the Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report to Representative Kang Dae-sik of the ruling People Power Party.

"As construction is still in its early stages, further confirmation is needed to determine whether it is nuclear-powered," the report added, without providing further details.

A military official stated that authorities have observed the North constructing a submarine larger than its existing vessels in the northeastern Sinpo area, where its submarine-related facilities were located.

"Its exact tonnage and other (details) can be accurately determined once progress is made," an official said.

North Korea has recently sought to expand its naval capabilities, unveiling a new tactical nuclear attack submarine in September of last year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has threatened to use nuclear weapons if the country's enemies attempt to use armed force against it, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"If the enemies try to use force against our country, the Republic's military will use all offensive power without hesitation. This does not preclude the use of nuclear weapons," the North Korean President said in a speech during his visit to Kim Jong Un National Defense University on Monday, according to the report.

North Korea also disclosed a clandestine uranium enrichment facility for the first time last month, in an apparent attempt to demonstrate that Pyongyang has no intention of giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high, with North Korea launching balloons carrying trash toward the South in retaliation for anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by defectors and activists in South Korea. (end)

