Two American scientists receive 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for MicroDNA discovery

(MENAFN) The Nobel Assembly has announced that American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its vital role in the growth and functioning of multicellular organisms. Their research has provided insight into how cells differentiate and specialize into various types, such as muscle and nerve cells, despite all human cells containing the same genes and responding to identical growth signals.



Gary Ruvkun expressed his excitement about the award, likening the Nobel Prize to "the show" in Major League Baseball, emphasizing its significance. He highlighted the long-standing collaboration with Victor Ambros, describing it as a rewarding experience, and referred to Ambros as a "great guy." Ambros echoed these sentiments, sharing his happiness in receiving the award alongside a "great friend."



The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden noted that Ambros and Ruvkun discovered a new class of RNA molecules that are essential for regulating gene expression. Their findings unveiled a novel principle of gene regulation that is crucial for the development and survival of multicellular organisms, including humans.



The Nobel Prize in Medicine comes with a reward of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately USD1.1 million) and is the first of the Nobel Prizes to be announced each year. These prestigious awards recognize achievements in various fields, including science, literature, and peace. The remaining five Nobel Prizes for this year will be revealed in the coming days, following the tradition established in 1901 by Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.

