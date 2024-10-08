Lebanon-Israel border becomes focal point of escalating conflict

(MENAFN) The Lebanon-Israel border has become a focal point of escalating conflict, with the Israeli military confirming the loss of two during recent clashes with Hezbollah. In light of the intensifying violence, residents from 25 towns and villages in southern Lebanon are urgently calling for evacuation, urging communities to move north of the Awli River for their safety.



Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for bombarding the Israeli city of Haifa for the second time, further heightening tensions in the region. The Israeli military reported that one reserve soldier was killed in the latest confrontations, while earlier statements indicated that another soldier had died and two others were critically injured during the exchanges of fire with Hezbollah forces.



Analysts suggest that the Israeli military is downplaying the human and material losses incurred during these confrontations, as well as during its ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip. Media restrictions have been imposed, limiting the filming and dissemination of images or videos of military casualties, with authorities advising against sharing information outside of strictly controlled military channels.



At the same time, Israeli forces have continued to launch attacks across various areas in Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported the tragic loss of 10 firefighters following an Israeli strike on the Union of Municipalities of Bint Jbeil, raising the total number of paramedics and rescue workers killed since hostilities with Hezbollah began to over 115.



Additionally, the Ministry of Health in Lebanon confirmed that six people, including three children, were killed during an Israeli raid in Qamatia, located in Mount Lebanon, overnight.



In a show of retaliation, Hezbollah announced its successful strikes on areas north of Haifa, utilizing a barrage of rockets. This incident marked the second attack on Haifa within the same day, following a previous assault where 85 rockets were launched at the coastal city. Hezbollah positioned these actions as support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and a direct response to the ongoing aggression against civilian populations.



During the early morning hours, Hezbollah also targeted military installations in Haifa and Tiberias, resulting in injuries to at least 10 individuals. The ongoing conflict underscores the increasing volatility of the region and raises serious concerns about the humanitarian impact on both Lebanese and Israeli civilians as hostilities continue to unfold.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108756535