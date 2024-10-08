Accor Unveils Novotel Goa Panjim In The Heart Of Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 01, 2024: Novotel, a leading global brand within the Accor portfolio, proudly announces the opening of its fourth Novotel property in Goa, marking a new chapter in its growth in the region. Strategically located in the charming capital of Panaji, the hotel offers modern elegance blended with the vibrant allure of Goa, catering to both business and leisure travelers.



Situated just 35 minutes from Dabolim Airport and 45 minutes from MOPA, Novotel Goa Panjim provides easy access to the city\'s historical landmarks. The hotel is designed with sustainability at its core, creating a tranquil retreat in the heart of the bustling city. The architectural design, with its curvilinear balconies extending along the building\'s length, brings the outdoors in, fostering a deep connection with nature. The hotel\'s courtyard, bathed in natural light, serves as a serene oasis, a key feature of the lobby.



With 143 well-appointed rooms, over 8,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event spaces, three dining outlets, a luxurious spa and salon, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a swimming pool, Novotel Goa Panjim is set to be a preferred destination for both social gatherings and business events. The hotel has already received the prestigious 2024 India\'s Best Design Award, recognizing its innovative blend of traditional hospitality and relaxed resort-style ambiance.



Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of Accor\'s Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia commented on the launch, saying \"We are delighted to continue our expansion in India with the opening of Novotel Goa Panjim, a perfect blend of modernity and local culture. Goa is an iconic destination, and with this new property, we aim to offer guests an experience that reflects the unique essence of this vibrant region. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation in hospitality ensures that Novotel Goa Panjim will provide an unparalleled stay for both leisure and business travellers.\"



Surajit Chatterjee, General Manager of Novotel Goa Panjim, echoed this sentiment, saying: \"We are thrilled to be part of a hotel that harmoniously blends contemporary elegance with the vibrant cultural heritage of Goa. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to a truly unforgettable experience.\"



Novotel Goa Panjim is set to redefine hospitality in the region with its seamless, contactless check-in experience via a digital key accessible through the hotel\'s app, ensuring guests enjoy a next-generation stay. The hotel\'s thoughtful design invites guests to embrace the art of slow living, seamlessly balancing productivity and relaxation.



Accor currently operates 64 properties in India under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis brands. The Group has a strong pipeline of 30 properties currently under development in India.





About Novotel



Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can \'press pause\' and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand\'s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.





ABOUT ACCOR



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry\'s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

