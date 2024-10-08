Harris Criticizes Deaths In Gaza, Urges To End War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris stressed that "far too many" innocent civilians have been killed in Gaza during the Israeli occupation's war which entered its second year on Monday.

In an interview with the CBS, Monday, coinciding with the first anniversary of the eruption of the Israeli occupation' war on the Gaza Strip, Harris said, "Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, this war must end" adding that the efforts are pursuing to end the war.

Harris said, "We will not stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about our stance on the need to end this war."

Harris stated regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia that there would be no success in ending that war without Ukraine's active participation and the principles United Nations Charter.

Harris rejected the idea of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate the end of the war "not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," the US vice president told CBS.

She continued, "We support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked aggression"

She rejected the accusations made by her Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, against immigrates, especially those from Haiti, stating, "I believe that the people of America want a leader who's not trying to divide us and demean"

Harris blamed Trump for the Congress' failure to pass bipartisan immigration reform, as he accused Trump of lobbying to stop the bill so that immigration would continue to be a problem.

She praised the current administration's achievements in economic recovery and lowering unemployment rates, which hit record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that part of her campaign plan focuses on how to lower consumer prices, as this issue must be addressed.

Harris promised to push Congress to pass a federal ban on price manipulation, which involves raising consumer prices.

Regarding the tax justice, Harris reaffirmed that richest would pay their fair share in taxes, adding that it is unfair that teachers, nurses and firefighters pay higher tax rate than billionaires and corporations.

Harris is working to intensify her media presence weeks before Election Day, aiming to reach as many voters as possible as well as seeks to achieve becoming the first woman to lead the United States. (end)

