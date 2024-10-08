Moc Concludes Participation In Francophone Village Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The of Culture (MoC) has concluded its participation in the Francophone Village events, which were held on the sidelines of the 19th Francophone Summit in France under the slogan“Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the French Language”.

During the days of the events, which were concluded yesterday, the Ministry of Culture organised a pavilion to introduce Qatari culture, which included a group of traditional clothes such as the Nashal dress and the Bisht, in addition to introducing the Qatari Ardha, camels, Arabic coffee, popular games, and gypsum making as well as presenting a theatrical performance of the“Nahham” art.

The pavilion featured display screens and virtual reality glasses that showcase an aspect of Qatari culture, in addition to some Qatari publications translated into French, and publications written in Qatari script, such as the book (Saber) about Qatari birds by Qatari photographer Mohammed Jassim Al Baker and a book on Nabati Poetry published by the Qatar Poetry Centre affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry of Culture's participation in the Francophone Village activities came in order to spread Qatari culture and authentic Qatari heritage, and to enhance Qatari identity globally, in addition to getting to know different cultures and opening up prospects for future cooperation.