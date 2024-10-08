Levy R. Mataboge Exposes 387-Year-Old Deception In Mathematics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After nearly four centuries of educational oversight, a groundbreaking discovery has emerged in the world of mathematics, as Levy R. Mataboge, an independent researcher and self-published author, unveils his findings. His 21 years of meticulous research have led him to uncover a significant error in the trigonometric co-function values taught in the second, third, and fourth quadrants-an error that has persisted for 387 years, deceiving international Grade 11 and Grade 12 pure mathematics students.



A New Era in Trigonometry

Mataboge's discovery challenges the long-held understanding of trigonometric co-function values that have been taught since 1637. According to him, these values, which are integral to the study of trigonometry, have been misleading students for generations.



“For centuries, millions of students worldwide have been misled by these false co-function values. It is time for the truth to be revealed,” says Mataboge, who is urging educational authorities worldwide to take note of his findings. He further emphasizes that the exposure of this flaw is a turning point not only for students but for the entire field of mathematics.



The Research Behind the Revelation

After spending 21 years in seclusion, dedicated to his research, Mataboge's discovery is now available to the public. His self-published work includes four unique mathematics books, two of which are available as eBooks. He believes this newfound information will revolutionize how trigonometry is taught in schools, particularly in the later stages of pure mathematics education.



A Call to Action for Ministries of Education

Mataboge is calling on Ministries of Education around the world to reevaluate the current trigonometric teaching standards and incorporate his discovery into the curriculum.“It is compulsory for all Ministries of Education worldwide to take immediate action,” Mataboge insists. He urges professional mathematicians, educators, and students to review his research and join him in correcting this long-standing mathematical error.



Engage with the Discovery

Mataboge invites journalists, educators, and mathematics enthusiasts to explore his findings through his official Facebook pages, "Levy R. Mataboge's Discovery in Trigonometry" and "Levy K. Mataboge." He is available for interviews and further discussions to clarify the implications of his discovery.



For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Levy R. Mataboge at:



Phone: +27722250309 / +27798367923

WhatsApp: +27798367923

Email: ...



About Levy R. Mataboge

Levy R. Mataboge is a South African author, self-publisher, and discoverer in the field of trigonometry. After decades of dedication and research, he is now revealing a fundamental error in trigonometry that has persisted for nearly 400 years. Mataboge's work is set to reshape the way trigonometry is taught worldwide.

