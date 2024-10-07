Two Jordanian Aircraft Complete Mission To Combat Wildfires In Greece

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Two Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft completed on Saturday their mission, as part of ongoing efforts to combat wildfires in Greece. An official source said that the aircraft, both 'Air Tractors', arrived in Greece last Wednesday after being deployed from Cyprus, where four other Jordanian aircraft have been stationed for several weeks to assist in firefighting operations, according to a Jordan Armed Forces–Arab statement.

