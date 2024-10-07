Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Reports SASB Gas Field Well Now In Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Bringing a well into production involves several critical steps, including drilling, completion and the establishment of infrastructure to extract and the gas.

Recently Trillion announced that its Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Field has been put into production. Company reports that all wells but one have been put on production or flow tested to determine if gas is present and capable of production.

Natural gas has emerged as a crucial component of the global energy landscape, serving as a cleaner alternative to and oil. For a natural gas company, such as

Trillion Energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , bringing a well into production is a pivotal step that not only signifies operational progress but also leverages the potential for economic growth, environmental sustainability and energy security.

Bringing a well into production involves several critical steps, including drilling, completion and the establishment of infrastructure to extract and transport the gas. This process transforms a previously untapped reservoir of natural gas into a functioning source of energy. The successful production of...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN