Buffini & Company Launches Referral Maker® Social Suite To Automate Social Media Marketing For Its Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Social Suite solution, powered by Back at You, is a powerful, value-added perk for Buffini Members that simplifies and enhances their social marketing efforts.

CARLSBAD, California, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company , North America's foremost coaching company, has equipped real estate professionals with a sophisticated yet easy-to-use new solution that automates and accelerates their social marketing efforts for greater success in a competitive real estate market.

The Referral Maker® Social Suite, powered by Back At You, helps busy real estate professionals automate their social media outreach across multiple platforms in one, easy-to-use online solution. Most notably, there's a seamless MLS integration for sharing property listings via social media posts, individual websites and videos.

“Having access to Social Suite will supercharge Buffini members' real estate businesses, providing them with more leads and visibility for their listings,” says Darin Dawson, Chief Growth Officer with Buffini & Company.

“With Social Suite, agents can automate their social marketing efforts, which can be a time-consuming task if they don't have in-house support,” he adds.“As a result of using this incredible platform, agents can spend less time worrying about their marketing and more time doing what they do best: serving their clients and prospecting for new business.”

Social Suite users will receive professionally written, relevant content each month from Buffini & Company on real estate-related topics. They'll also get engaging hyperlocal content, including market conditions and more. This content, which will be automatically scheduled throughout the month, will help agents stay top of mind and position them as trusted local market experts.

Additionally, Social Suite also features a sophisticated Design Studio that's as powerful as Canva, helping agents design and customize social posts in a few clicks with ready-made templates. The best part? Administrative users can create branded templates for their agents and lock vital branding elements to ensure brand compliance with just one click.

Having all of their social media marketing in one place helps agents distribute consistent, professional social media content across the major platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X. With just a few clicks, Social Suite users have access to hundreds of pre-made digital and print templates for virtually any marketing need.

Current Buffini coaching clients who use Social Suite say they're impressed so far with the platform's content quality and user-friendly features.

“[Social Suite] is amazing, and in the last month it's been a game-changer for me,” says Marvin Phillip, a REALTOR® with Y Realty in Lakewood, Calif.“It was taking me a day to plan, create and schedule my social media posts for the coming month. This now gives me that time back, and the content is good quality.”

Brooke Miller, Team Leader and REALTOR® with Long & Foster Realtors in Fredericksburg, Va., is equally happy with the results she's seeing from Social Suite.

“I was surprised by how many leads I got off of my listing ads - more than any other platform I've used in my 21-year career,” Miller says.

Dawson noted that Social Suite is available at no added cost specifically to Buffini & Company members who purchase Referral Maker® PRO, One2One CoachingTM or Leadership CoachingTM.

Brokers who purchase Leadership Coaching also receive an added bonus of up to 50 Referral Maker® CRM team licenses for their agents, along with complimentary access to Social Suite.

“In today's competitive market, offering this added benefit gives brokerages and team leaders an edge to recruit and retain top agents,” Dawson says, emphasizing the MLS integration as a key feature.“Social Suite currently integrates with about 90% of MLSs in the United States and Canada, so there's a very small number of MLSs that are not integrated. However, you can still manually enter that information in and automatically post it to social media.”

No stranger to innovation, Buffini & Company has launched several successful, business-building programs to much acclaim. This includes its cornerstone“100 Days to Greatness®” training and“The Pathway to Mastery®.” The iconic coaching powerhouse also launched its Certified Full-Service Professional (CFSP) designation over the summer to rave reviews.

How to sign up for Buffini & Company membership with Social Suite access

Enroll today to become a Buffini & Company member and gain access to Referral Maker® Social Suite. Learn more and sign up now . Packages start at $149 per month. *Buffini & Company members are defined as Referral Maker PRO and Coaching members.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit .

