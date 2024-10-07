عربي


Informal Dinner Of CIS Heads Of State And Government Held In Moscow

10/7/2024 7:12:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 7, an informal dinner of the heads of state and government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in Moscow.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

AzerNews

