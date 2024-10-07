Informal Dinner Of CIS Heads Of State And Government Held In Moscow
10/7/2024 7:12:32 PM
On October 7, an informal dinner of the heads of state and
government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held
in Moscow.
Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
