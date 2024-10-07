Moneygram Provides Update On Cybersecurity Issue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc., ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") today provided an update on its recent cybersecurity issue that affected certain of the Company's systems. While the Company continues to investigate the issue with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity experts and has been coordinating with law enforcement, MoneyGram's systems are back and the Company has resumed normal business operations.

On September 27, 2024, MoneyGram determined that, in connection with this issue, an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired personal information of certain consumers between September 20 and 22, 2024. MoneyGram's investigation is in its early stages and the Company is working diligently to determine which consumers were affected by this issue.

The types of impacted information varied by affected consumer and included names, contact information (such as phone numbers, email and postal addresses), dates of birth, national identification numbers, a limited number of Social Security numbers, copies of government-issued identification documents (such as driver's licenses), other identification documents (such as utility bills), bank account numbers, MoneyGram Plus Rewards numbers, transaction information (such as dates and amounts of transactions) and, for a limited number of consumers, criminal investigation information (such as fraud).

The Company's website notice and FAQs for affected consumers provide recommendations regarding steps those consumers can take to help protect their data. These can be found at . The Company has also set up a dedicated call center, which is open Monday through Friday between 8 am and 8 pm CT and is available in English and Spanish.

MoneyGram regrets any concern this issue may cause its consumers and takes its obligation to safeguard personal information very seriously. The Company will continue to work hard to support consumers and deliver the services they expect from MoneyGram.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale and also enables consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for three consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

Media Contact:

Sydney Schoolfield

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED