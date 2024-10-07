Ainnocence Unveils Advanced AAV Design Services To Revolutionize Gene Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ainnocence, a next-generation biotech company, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AAV (Adeno-Associated Virus) design services, powered by the SentinusAI® platform. These services bring a host of advanced capabilities that address critical challenges in gene therapy development:

. Tissue-Specific Targeting: Tailored AAV vectors designed to target distinct tissue types by recognizing specific cell surface receptors, ensuring accurate gene delivery.

. AI-Powered Ultra-High Throughput: Capable of simultaneously optimizing multiple therapeutic targets, significantly speeding up the design process for various diseases.

. No Structural Data Required: Utilizing sequence-based protein language models, overcoming the need for target structure information, which has been a major industry bottleneck. This innovation allows the design of vectors for previously undruggable or flexible targets.

. Rapid Turnaround: Our highly efficient computational platform can deliver optimized AAV vectors in as little as one week, greatly reducing the time from concept to clinic-ready vectors.

Dr. Lurong Pan, CEO of Ainnocence, highlighted the breakthrough nature of these services: "Our AAV design services are a game-changer for gene therapy. We provide a revolutionary approach to tackling complex targets while drastically cutting down design times. This accelerates the development of life-saving therapies for patients who need them the most."

Ainnocence's SentinusAI® platform has already gained industry recognition for AI-driven drug discovery and protein engineering. With the addition of AAV design services, Ainnocence is poised to transform the future of gene therapy and bring innovative solutions to address a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders and cancer.

About Ainnocence

Ainnocence is a biotech leader providing AI-powered drug discovery and therapeutic solutions across multiple industries, including biopharma, chemical, synthetic biology, and renewable energy. Its flagship platform, SentinusAI®, delivers rapid, precise solutions for protein engineering, antibody design, and AAV vector design, revolutionizing drug discovery. Ainnocence is committed to accelerating life-changing medical breakthroughs and fostering a healthier future.

