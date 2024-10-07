Asia Pacific projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to several key factors. The significant rise in the rollout of 5G in leading markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan have driven the demand for OTA testing to ensure network performance and device compliance with advanced standards. The recent development of connected and autonomous vehicles requires increasingly rigorous performance and safety tests conducted over the air, as well as connectivity testing in complex automotive systems.

Its leading position in global electronics manufacturing also propels the need for comprehensive OTA testing to keep high-quality standards across a wide range of consumer and industrial devices. Recent government initiatives in the region include heavy investment plans in telecommunication infrastructure and regulatory support for technological advancements, further helping the growth of the OTA testing market in the Asia Pacific at a rapid pace.

Research Coverage

The report segments the OTA testing market and forecasts its size by offering, technology, end-users, and region. It also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report covers qualitative aspects in addition to quantitative aspects of the market.

The major players in the OTA testing market with a significant global presence include Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), and others.

