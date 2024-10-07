OTA Testing Market Assessment 2024-2029: A Forecasted $3.17 Billion Industry, Dominated By Rhode & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, SGS & Intertek Group Among Others
Date
10/7/2024 11:46:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTA Testing market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTA testing market is projected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2029 from USD 2.23 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for wireless consumer devices, growing adoption of 5G technology, expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, and stringent regulatory requirements for wireless devices.
Further, increasing development in autonomous vehicles, rising smart city initiatives along with infrastructure, and advancements in millimeter-wave (mmWave), as well as massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technologies open new growth avenues for market participants. OTA testing checks the efficiency of an antenna, the quality of the signal, and standards compliance regarding wireless performance. It is of prime importance in ensuring performance in a real environment, whether it be a smartphone, loT device, or automotive system in operation for various wireless communication protocols.
Asia Pacific projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to several key factors. The significant rise in the rollout of 5G in leading markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan have driven the demand for OTA testing to ensure network performance and device compliance with advanced standards. The recent development of connected and autonomous vehicles requires increasingly rigorous performance and safety tests conducted over the air, as well as connectivity testing in complex automotive systems.
Its leading position in global electronics manufacturing also propels the need for comprehensive OTA testing to keep high-quality standards across a wide range of consumer and industrial devices. Recent government initiatives in the region include heavy investment plans in telecommunication infrastructure and regulatory support for technological advancements, further helping the growth of the OTA testing market in the Asia Pacific at a rapid pace.
Research Coverage
The report segments the OTA testing market and forecasts its size by offering, technology, end-users, and region. It also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. The report covers qualitative aspects in addition to quantitative aspects of the market.
The major players in the OTA testing market with a significant global presence include Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), and others.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 237
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.23 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $3.17 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand for Wireless Consumer Devices Growing Adoption of 5G Technology Expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Wireless Devices Restraints
High Cost of OTA Testing Equipment Complexity of OTA Testing Procedures Limited Availability of Testing Facilities Opportunities
Advancements in Autonomous Vehicles Growth in Smart City Initiatives and Infrastructure Advancements in mmWave and Massive MIMO Technologies Challenges
Rapidly Evolving Wireless Standards and Technologies Simulating Real-World Conditions in Laboratory Environments
Pricing Analysis
Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Offering Average Selling Price Trend of Test Chamber, by Region
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies Complementary Technologies Adjacent Technologies
Case Study Analysis
OTA Testing Solution Enabled Xiaomi to Validate Performance of Its 5G Devices OTA Testing Solutions Enabled Bosch to Validate Its UWB Applications OTA Test System Helped TMYTEK Accelerate Product Development Cycle
Companies Featured
Rohde & Schwarz Keysight Technologies Anritsu SGS SA Intertek Group PLC National Instruments UL LLC Spirent Communications Bureau Veritas Eurofins Scientific Dekra TUV Rheinland Element Materials Technology TUV SUD Teradyne Inc. Microwave Vision Group Toyo Corporation Orbis Systems Oy DSpace GmbH DVTest Inc. Copper Mountain Technologies ETS-Lindgren TestiLabs Oy Verkotan Cetecom Advanced
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07102024004107003653ID1108753840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.