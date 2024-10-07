Cairo, Tehran Mull Over Mideast Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday discussed over the phone the rapid Middle East developments, mainly Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined the "paramount significance" of regional de-escalation amid the ongoing happenings in Lebanon and occupied Palestinian territory, Spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ambassador Tamim Khalaf said in a press statement.

He voiced Egypt's extreme concern over the region's growing escalation and conflict spillover, cautioning against bare consequences on regional and international peace and security.

Abdelatty emphasized that it is necessary to de-escalate tensions and exercise self-restraint in this critical stage in a bid to fend off dragging into a regional war.

Furthermore, he reiterated Egypt's utter support for Lebanon's sovereignty and the "urgent necessity" to ensure an immediate ceasefire. (end)

