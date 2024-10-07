CINEVERSE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT GOOGLE CLOUD LIVE: NEW YORK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) cineSearch,

Cineverse's Gen AI Content Search and Discovery Tool, to Be Showcased

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cineverse Corp.

(NASDAQ: CNVS ), an innovative streaming and entertainment company, today announced that Tony Huidor, CTO & COO, and Erick Opeka, President & CSO, will speak at the highly anticipated Cloud Live event in New York City on October 8, 2024. The

Cineverse executives will showcase the company's industry-leading AI-powered content discovery tool, cineSearch .

The session will highlight

cineSearch's development journey, initially crafted to enhance Cineverse's customer experience and now poised to transform the broader streaming industry. With their extensive experience in the media space, Huidor and Opeka will cover the tool's evolution, from concept to execution, and spotlight key collaborations with Google Cloud which was instrumental in cineSearch's success.

A key feature of

cineSearch is its integration with Ava, an AI chatbot that personalizes content suggestions through a nuanced analysis of viewing habits. By leveraging generative AI, cineSearch dives deep into millions of titles at the frame-level offering spot-on recommendations to suit a user's taste or mood.

Cineverse boasts 20 years of innovation in media and entertainment by leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve content engagement and monetization. Its vast content library comprises one of the largest collections of independent films, series and podcasts.

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit

cineverse .

