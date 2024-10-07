Three People Wounded In Russian Strikes On Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has struck Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure and wounding three people.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia has launched another attack on the region, particularly Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities were struck," Fedorov wrote.
He said that three employees of these facilities had been injured, with doctors providing them with medical care.
Fedorov said that doctors had assessed the condition of all three wounded as moderate.
According to the regional military administration, one person was hospitalized for blast injuries, and two others are currently being examined in medical facilities.
