(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has voiced strong criticisms regarding the West's involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that the primary objective of these actions is to weaken Russia. In an interview with Slovak broadcaster STVR, Fico expressed his concerns about the increasing military and financial support the European Union is providing to Ukraine, arguing that the conflict should not be resolved through warfare.



Fico described the situation as troubling, emphasizing that it involves “Slavs killing each other” in a neighboring country. He stated, “Europe is significantly supporting this killing, which I just don’t understand.” He believes that the persistent fighting is largely a consequence of substantial Western backing, suggesting that a swift resolution would be more beneficial for all parties involved.



He further warned that attempts by the West to use the conflict to inflict a defeat on Russia would ultimately prove unsuccessful. “Everyone thinks that through Ukraine we will bring the Russians to their knees, but this Russophobia does not work,” he declared, asserting that the complexities of the situation cannot be addressed through military means.



Fico, who has consistently criticized Western military assistance to Ukraine, has also taken a firm stance on the issue of NATO membership for Ukraine. He has pledged to block any efforts for Ukraine to join the U.S.-led military alliance, arguing that such a move could lay the groundwork for a potential world war.



His remarks reflect a broader sentiment among some European leaders who are advocating for diplomatic solutions rather than military escalations in the region. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Fico’s comments underscore the necessity for dialogue and caution in navigating the geopolitical landscape that is increasingly fraught with tensions.

