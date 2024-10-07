Mohammad Haris To Lead Pakistan Shaheens In ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Oct 7 (IANS) Mohammad Haris will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, commencing in Oman from October 18.

Haris has featured in nine T20Is and six ODIs for Pakistan. Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan will represent Pakistan Shaheens for the first time.

Before the departure to Oman on October 16, the squad will undergo a camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi from October 11 to 15.

Eight teams will participate in the event with four teams divided into two groups. All matches will take place at the Oman Academy Ground in Muscat.

Group A consists of Afghanistan 'A', Bangladesh 'A', Hong Kong and Sri Lanka 'A', while defending champions Pakistan Shaheens are slotted in Group B alongside India 'A', Oman and UAE.

Haris-led Shaheens will take on last year's finalists India 'A' in their opening match on October 19. Their second outing in the tournament will be against hosts Oman on October 21, followed by their final group match against the UAE on October 23.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals scheduled to take place on October 25. The final will take place October 27.

Squad: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan