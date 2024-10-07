Russians Shelled Kherson At Night, Elderly Woman Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 82-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a nighttime shelling of a residential area in the coastal zone of Kherson.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RMA .

“Around midnight, Russian forces fired on residential buildings in the coastal zone of Kherson . An 82-year-old woman was injured,” the statement said.

As noted, she is currently hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds. Doctors are providing the victim with the necessary medical care.

Russian forces shell residential areas inregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 61-year-old woman died as a result of a nighttime shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.