Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat Debuts In Women's T20 World Cup

After its successful introduction in men's T20 and One Day Internationals, the Kashmir willow bat has made its debut in the Women's International T20 World Cup.

During a match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women, West Indies opener Qiana Joseph took to the field wielding a bat crafted from Kashmir willow by GR8 Sports, marking another significant milestone for both the brand and the region.

This event showcased the craftsmanship and quality of the Kashmir willow bat on an international stage.

Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James and Shamilia Connell, also part of the West Indies team, used GR8 cricket bats and equipment throughout the tournament.

As cricket fans worldwide tuned in, Joseph's performance highlighted the bat's lightweight design, which is essential for the competitive nature of international cricket.

Founders of GR8 Sports India Pvt Ltd, Fawzul Kabir and Mohammad Niaz ul Kabiir, speaking with KNO expressed their pride, saying,“This is a historic day for GR8 Sports and Kashmir willow bats. Our brand has worked tirelessly to promote this unique wood, which embodies Kashmir's essence and craftsmanship. Seeing our product perform on such a grand stage is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in our production process.”

To achieve this milestone, GR8's cricket bats for women cricketers underwent extensive testing and innovative development over the last four years, utilising AI-based machinery to refine their design.

The debut of the GR8 Sports Kashmir Willow bat in the Women's World Cup not only highlights the brand's commitment to quality but also continues to disprove the misconception that Kashmir willow bats are heavier or inferior to English willow bats, Kabir said, adding,“Our commitment to quality is evident as we continue to expand our influence in international cricket.”

This achievement follows the impressive performance of GR8 Sports bats in recent ICC T20 World Cups and the ODI World Cup 2023.

Notably, during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, a GR8 Sports bat was used for the longest six of the tournament, which further showcasing the exceptional quality of their products.

Kabiir remarked,“This accomplishment reflects our relentless hard work, expertise, and commitment to setting new standards in cricket equipment manufacturing. We aim to break the monopoly of English willow in international cricket and make Kashmir willow bats a common choice.”

He said that it took 14 years of research and development to perfect the crafting of Kashmir willow into professional cricket bats.

The Kashmir bat industry, known for producing high-quality bats, has recently witnessed a resurgence, reaching an international audience. Many lesser-known international players have embraced Kashmiri bats in their games