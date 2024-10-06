Kyrgyz President Japarov To Visit Moscow For CIS Summit
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will visit Moscow, Russia, on
October 7-8,
press.
Muratbek Azimbakiyev, head of the foreign policy department of
the president's administration, informed journalists about the
visit.
"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, will
travel to Russia on October 7-8 to attend the next meeting of the
Council of Heads of State of the CIS," he said.
He added that the CIS Heads of State Council meeting will take
place in Moscow on October 8.
"During this meeting, important decisions aimed at expanding and
strengthening cooperation in trade, economics, and
cultural-humanitarian fields among member states will be made,"
Azimbakiyev noted.
