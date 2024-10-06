Routes World '24 Brings Together Aviation Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Global and (Routes World 2024) hosted by Bahrain brought together more than 2,300 of the most prominent global figures in the sector, including representatives from 230 and 530 airports worldwide.

The event, which is the largest of its kind, would address the challenges facing the aviation industry, and how companies can balance between administrative cost and disruptions affecting the industry.

The 29th edition of (Routes World 2024) held for the first time in the Middle East, offers a strategic opportunity to enhance Bahrain's position as a leading tourist destination. The event is expected to boost traffic and support the government's vision of establishing a tourism sector. (pickup previous)

