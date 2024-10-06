Nakhchivan Holds Eco-Event Promoting Eco-Bags Over Plastic
Date
10/6/2024 9:08:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next event, themed "Turn Waste into Value, Eco-Bag into a
Habit," was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry's press service, during the event held
in front of the "Bolmart" supermarket at Aziz Aliyev Street 2 in
Nakhchivan city, citizens handed over 145 liters of plastic
bottles, 22 liters of glass bottles, and 59 used batteries in
exchange for eco-bags.
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources urges everyone to
use eco-bags instead of plastic bags.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.